One year later, 16-year-old's murder unsolved
A year after he was found shot to death inside a car on the northeast side, the murder of 16-year-old Arlington High School junior remains an open case. Jaylan Murray played football at Arlington, where he had a 3.2 GPA and was part of the school's Upward Bound afterschool program.
