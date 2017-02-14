Officials: 2 bodies found in Deer Creek near Delphi
UPDATE 2:18 P.M.: Officials have announced at a press conference that two bodies were found a mile east of Delphi, in Deer Creek. The bodies have not been positively identified yet, officials said.
