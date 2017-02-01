New initiatives to combat domestic violence/sexual assault begin in Indy
Every nine seconds, a woman is assaulted or beaten in the United States. In the time it takes to read the first two sentences of this article, a woman is assaulted or beaten, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nuvo.net.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Bannon
|3 hr
|President Bannon
|1
|thank you fedex
|3 hr
|TrumpedIllegals
|25
|Lady Gaga plays coy on making Super Bowl halfti...
|4 hr
|Dave
|2
|Chuck E. Cheese's faces discrimination lawsuit (Apr '07)
|6 hr
|Pedo Jose
|423
|Already Tired Of Being President, Trump Taking ...
|13 hr
|Haha
|8
|Strike to Protest Trump on February 17
|13 hr
|Haha
|6
|Hoosier Muslims worried about the future; non-M...
|14 hr
|cpeter1313
|38
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC