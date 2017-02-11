New Indiana governor not yet moved into official home
Gov. Eric Holcomb says he and his wife, Janet, have been using the Governor's Residence along North Meridian Street in Indianapolis a few times a week since he took office in early January. He says they haven't moved in permanently yet from their current home on the northwest side of Indianapolis.
