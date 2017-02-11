New Indiana governor not yet moved in...

New Indiana governor not yet moved into official home

Gov. Eric Holcomb says he and his wife, Janet, have been using the Governor's Residence along North Meridian Street in Indianapolis a few times a week since he took office in early January. He says they haven't moved in permanently yet from their current home on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

