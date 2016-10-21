New exhibit on Tuskegee Airmen Legacy...

New exhibit on Tuskegee Airmen Legacy opening

From left: Rev. Samuel J. Murray, Janice Carter, State Rep. Gregory Porter and Columbus Mayor Jim Lienhoop pose for a ribbon cutting photo during a ceremony to rename the portion of I-65 between Johnson County and Seymour the Tuskegee Airmen Highway at the Columbus Municipal Airport in Columbus, Ind., Friday, Oct. 21, 2016.

