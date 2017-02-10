Muncie woman critically injured in I-69 crash near Pendleton

A Muncie woman is in critical condition after a vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate 69 near the Pendleton exit crossed the median cable barrier into the northbound lanes and struck her SUV. Tyler Leboeuf of Martinsville was going southbound on I-69 when he went off the roadway, entered the median and rolled over the cable barrier and into the northbound lanes.

