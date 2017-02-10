Muncie woman critically injured in I-...

Muncie woman critically injured in I-69 crash near Pendleton

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

A Muncie woman is in critical condition after a vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate 69 near the Pendleton exit crossed the median cable barrier into the northbound lanes and struck her SUV. Tyler Leboeuf of Martinsville was going southbound on I-69 when he went off the roadway, entered the median and rolled over the cable barrier and into the northbound lanes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Neighbors in custom homes put up a fight with P... (Jan '11) 2 hr Teila 96
thank you fedex Sat Thank You 35
Alec Baldwin to host SNL tonight -- but will Ro... Sat S N L Rocks 1
Road rage Sat My 5 cents 1
Lock Her Up Fri Lock Her Up 1
Atlanta Indiana liberal Feb 10 nnono 5
location Feb 9 Sooo 2
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,250 • Total comments across all topics: 278,811,396

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC