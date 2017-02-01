Morning fire does $50K in damage to south side church
Indianapolis Fire Dept. responded to Wednesday morning's fire at the Apostolic Assembly of the Faith in Christ Jesus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|thank you fedex
|2 hr
|TrumpedIllegals
|19
|Communist Marxist Coming ot the Closet
|3 hr
|TrumpedIllegals
|4
|representing yourself in court in Indiana
|4 hr
|ggnn
|1
|Hoosier Muslims worried about the future; non-M...
|7 hr
|Chief Zio Watch
|39
|Trump is Divine
|9 hr
|TrumpedIllegals
|5
|Already Tired Of Being President, Trump Taking ...
|10 hr
|Doubtful
|3
|After meeting with lobbyists, Trump drops promi...
|19 hr
|Too Bad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC