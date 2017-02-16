More Than One Pound Of Marijuana Foun...

More Than One Pound Of Marijuana Found During Traffic Stop In Indianapolis

Read more: WBIW-AM Bedford

At approximately 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, Trooper Christopher Waltz was in the area of I-65 and Meridian Street in downtown Indianapolis. Waltz's squad car is equipped with license plate reading technology and that equipment gave indication to him of a vehicle registered to a suspended driver.

