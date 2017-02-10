Monon flasher strikes again in Broad Ripple
INDIANAPOLIS Almost a month after two women reported to Indianapolis police that a man flashed them on the Monon Trail, officers received two more similar reports on Saturday. Saturday's incident happened shortly after 11:15 a.m. on the trail in the 6100 block of Compton Street, in the Broad Ripple neighborhood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheIndyChannel.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Neighbors in custom homes put up a fight with P... (Jan '11)
|7 hr
|Teila
|96
|thank you fedex
|Sat
|Thank You
|35
|Alec Baldwin to host SNL tonight -- but will Ro...
|Sat
|S N L Rocks
|1
|Road rage
|Sat
|My 5 cents
|1
|Lock Her Up
|Fri
|Lock Her Up
|1
|Atlanta Indiana liberal
|Feb 10
|nnono
|5
|location
|Feb 9
|Sooo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC