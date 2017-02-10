Monon flasher strikes again in Broad ...

Monon flasher strikes again in Broad Ripple

15 hrs ago Read more: TheIndyChannel

INDIANAPOLIS Almost a month after two women reported to Indianapolis police that a man flashed them on the Monon Trail, officers received two more similar reports on Saturday. Saturday's incident happened shortly after 11:15 a.m. on the trail in the 6100 block of Compton Street, in the Broad Ripple neighborhood.

