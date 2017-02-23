Mayor, IMPD chief introduce Narcan training for community providers
Mayor Joe Hogsett, along with IMPD Chief Bryan Roach and the director of Marion County Public Health unveiled a plan to train members of the community on the proper use of Narcan, a medication that reverses the effects of opioids such as heroin. The training program, which kicked off Thursday morning around 10 a.m. at the IMPD East District office, is designed for homeless outreach providers and is being offered to the city's partners in the Indianapolis Continuum of Care.
