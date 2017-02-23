Mayor, IMPD chief introduce Narcan tr...

Mayor, IMPD chief introduce Narcan training for community providers

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

Mayor Joe Hogsett, along with IMPD Chief Bryan Roach and the director of Marion County Public Health unveiled a plan to train members of the community on the proper use of Narcan, a medication that reverses the effects of opioids such as heroin. The training program, which kicked off Thursday morning around 10 a.m. at the IMPD East District office, is designed for homeless outreach providers and is being offered to the city's partners in the Indianapolis Continuum of Care.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Has Spent More Time Golfing Than at Intel... 43 min Hate whiners 2
Stephanie Rich 45 min Ur an azzhole 2
How soon will Mike Pence seek a 25th Amendment ... 6 hr Go Mike Go 5
Has Anyone Taken Comm102 online at Ivy Tech? 9 hr yes 2
News Is more school prayer answer to social ills? 14 hr nnono 11
Adults making a big deal out of their birthday 22 hr Ok n curvy 10
Media and Police Wed O L O M G S M D B T 2
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,009 • Total comments across all topics: 279,105,184

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC