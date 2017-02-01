Man imprisoned for blast convicted in...

Man imprisoned for blast convicted in murder-for-hire plot

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

A man serving two life sentences in a deadly Indianapolis house explosion has been convicted of a murder-for-hire charge. Prosecutors say 47-year-old Mark Leonard tried to hire a hit man to kill a key witness in the house explosion case while he was in jail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
thank you fedex 1 hr Too Bad 18
News Hoosier Muslims worried about the future; non-M... 2 hr Chief Zio Watch 39
Communist Marxist Coming ot the Closet 5 hr TrumpedIllegals 3
Trump is Divine 5 hr TrumpedIllegals 5
Already Tired Of Being President, Trump Taking ... 5 hr Doubtful 3
After meeting with lobbyists, Trump drops promi... 14 hr Too Bad 1
Impeach Liberals 16 hr Investigate Putin 3
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,308 • Total comments across all topics: 278,459,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC