Madison County officials to look at transit system plans
Officials in Madison County want to study plans for a mass transit system that would run into Indianapolis. The Herald Bulletin reports that the study is part of a long-range transportation plan by the Madison County Council of Governments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strike to Protest Trump on February 17
|12 hr
|Mee
|9
|Judge in Seattle halts Trump's immigration orde...
|12 hr
|Mee
|4
|thank you fedex
|16 hr
|Thank You
|27
|Lady Gaga plays coy on making Super Bowl halfti...
|17 hr
|TrumpaChump
|7
|Hoosier Muslims worried about the future; non-M...
|Sat
|cpeter1313
|43
|Donald Trump not in Situation Room for botched ...
|Fri
|Where Was Trump
|1
|U.S. Military Posted a 10-yr-old Video to show ...
|Fri
|Where Was Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC