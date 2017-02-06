Madison Co. studying plan for possibl...

Madison Co. studying plan for possible mass transit line.

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

More than 13,000 people commute south from Madison County, according to the county's Council of Governments. The council said thousands of people also commute to Madison County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Please help 23 min Helpless 1
Donald Trump will probably be the most ridicule... 3 hr L O L 10
Already Tired Of Being President, Trump Taking ... 3 hr Well Duh 12
Trump Sounds Very Annoyed That Everyone Knows B... 4 hr Say What 1
News Spencer man pleads guilty in abduction slaying ... 6 hr Sad Sack 6
Thank You Coca-Cola 17 hr USFL Fan 8
Judge in Seattle halts Trump's immigration orde... 18 hr CrayCrayOnVayCay 12
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,113 • Total comments across all topics: 278,644,454

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC