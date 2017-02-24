Local Police, Fire a " February 24

Local Police, Fire a " February 24

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following information was summarized from the records of city, council and state police, fire and hospital agencies. Cody R. Manvilla, 25, Taylorsville, false informing, possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended with a prior conviction, operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license and four Bartholomew County warrants, 9:44 p.m., by the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Department, held in lieu of $33,500 bond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
My Prtesident My President 1 hr Russian Flags W T F 4
News Is more school prayer answer to social ills? 1 hr span them all 13
Trump Has Spent More Time Golfing Than at Intel... 2 hr Get to Work Donnie 3
Stephanie Rich 9 hr Ur an azzhole 2
How soon will Mike Pence seek a 25th Amendment ... 15 hr Go Mike Go 5
Has Anyone Taken Comm102 online at Ivy Tech? 19 hr yes 2
Adults making a big deal out of their birthday Thu Ok n curvy 10
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,121 • Total comments across all topics: 279,114,258

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC