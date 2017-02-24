Local Police, Fire a " February 24
EDITOR'S NOTE: The following information was summarized from the records of city, council and state police, fire and hospital agencies. Cody R. Manvilla, 25, Taylorsville, false informing, possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended with a prior conviction, operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license and four Bartholomew County warrants, 9:44 p.m., by the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Department, held in lieu of $33,500 bond.
