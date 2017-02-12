Local Police, Fire a " February 12
EDITOR'S NOTE: The following information was summarized from the records of city, council and state police, fire and hospital agencies. Kimberly L. May, 36, Austin, Bartholomew County warrant, 3:57 p.m., by the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Department, held in lieu of $7,500 bond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|thank you fedex
|20 hr
|Thank You
|35
|Alec Baldwin to host SNL tonight -- but will Ro...
|Sat
|S N L Rocks
|1
|Road rage
|Sat
|My 5 cents
|1
|Lock Her Up
|Fri
|Lock Her Up
|1
|Atlanta Indiana liberal
|Feb 10
|nnono
|5
|location
|Feb 9
|Sooo
|2
|Nancy Pelosi is Demented
|Feb 9
|nnono
|5
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC