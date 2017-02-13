Leonard Fournette among 10 LSU players invited to NFL Scouting Combine
Leonard Fournette is one of 10 LSU players invited to the NFL Scouting Combine scheduled for Feb. 28 through March 6 in Indianapolis, Ind., according to NFL.com. Fournette, rated by many observers as the top running back in the draft, will be joined by safety Jamal Adams, cornerback Tre'Davious White, center Ethan Pocic, linebackers Duke Riley and Kendell Beckwith, wide receivers Travin Dural and Malachi Dupre, defensive tackle Davon Godchaux and end Tashawn Bower.
