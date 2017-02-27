Legislation intended to create hate c...

Legislation intended to create hate crime laws in Indiana fails

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Legislation targeting hate crimes has died once again in the Indiana Legislature, keeping the state one of only five without such a law. The bill failed Monday on the same day that the Indianapolis Jewish Community Center received a bomb threat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Leboring James still whining over Trump winning 1 hr Get To Work Donnie 5
News Abigail Williams 4 hr Plz catch him 2
reflex allen 15 hr ddd 2
Lady in red toyota Solora hustling hotel guests Mon Niceperson667 1
Walter "Tom" Smith missing (Dec '07) Mon Kenny 108
Trump Has Spent More Time Golfing Than at Intel... Sun Get to Work Donnie 4
News Is more school prayer answer to social ills? Feb 26 Bob 19
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Marion County was issued at February 28 at 11:37PM EST

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,664 • Total comments across all topics: 279,218,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC