Leaders team up for grant funding
Officials from Hancock County's towns and cities are working together to create and eventually implement a plan to connect trails throughout the county. City and town leaders have teamed up to launch a committee of community stakeholders who will chase funding opportunities to cover the cost of creating a countywide trail plan and eventually oversee the effort to implement it.
Read more at Daily Reporter.
