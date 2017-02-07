Lawyer asks Indiana Supreme Court to order release of Pence emails

Then-Vice President-elect Gov. Mike Pence appeared on NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016 INDIANAPOLIS - An Indianapolis lawyer is asking the Indiana Supreme Court to order the release of emails sent to Vice President Mike Pence when he was governor. William Groth's appeal asks for access to emails sent to Pence in 2014 in which a staffer for Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott outlined a legal strategy for challenging then-President Barack Obama's executive order on immigration.

