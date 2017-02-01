Kite Realty just misses quarterly expectations
The Indianapolis-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations, or FFO, of $42.9 million, or 50 cents per share, in the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Indianapolis Business News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hoosier Muslims worried about the future; non-M...
|39 min
|Chief Laughing Water
|41
|Rexnord workers plan rally to keep jobs in Indi...
|5 hr
|TrumpedIllegals
|3
|President Bannon
|6 hr
|TrumpedIllegals
|2
|Hogsett needs to fire The racist Black Deputy ...
|6 hr
|TrumpedIllegals
|1
|thank you fedex
|14 hr
|TrumpedIllegals
|25
|Lady Gaga plays coy on making Super Bowl halfti...
|15 hr
|Dave
|2
|Chuck E. Cheese's faces discrimination lawsuit (Apr '07)
|17 hr
|Pedo Jose
|423
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC