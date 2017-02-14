Kids help raise money for classmate's...

Kids help raise money for classmate's cause

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

An Indianapolis girl celebrated her 10th birthday by asking her friends not to buy gifts, but instead to donate to Riley Children's Foundation. The cause is close to Anni Felts heart.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indianapolis ranked last out of 50 "most romant... 6 min IndyIsReasonable 3
Mike Pence: What did he know and when did he k... 1 hr WhoToldFlynn2Call... 5
Donald Trump will probably be the most ridicule... 1 hr Next 16
Lock Her Up 1 hr Lock Her Up 5
Alec Baldwin to host SNL tonight -- but will Ro... 13 hr nnono 6
Greenwoon pain management Mon I hurt bad 1
The existence of the nuclear football isn't cla... Mon Far-Ta-Lotto 1
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,448 • Total comments across all topics: 278,868,577

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC