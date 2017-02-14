Kids help raise money for classmate's cause
An Indianapolis girl celebrated her 10th birthday by asking her friends not to buy gifts, but instead to donate to Riley Children's Foundation. The cause is close to Anni Felts heart.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
