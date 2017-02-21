Joe Everson steps back from his work at a University of Arkansas basketball game.
The artist appeared last Saturday at a University of Arkansas basketball game, singing "The Star Spangled Banner" while finishing a painting of the Marines raising the flag over Iwo Jima. We first showed you Everson's work last October when he performed the anthem before a Toledo Walleye hockey game.
