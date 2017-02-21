Jewish Community Center in Indianapolis re-opens after bomb threat
Children were escorted back into the Jewish Community Center of Indianapolis after a bomb threat was cleared on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017 The JCC confirmed the threat was called in at at 10:17 a.m. They said on their social media accounts that all members are okay, but that law enforcement was still investigating.
