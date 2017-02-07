ISTEP could continue in interim under new name
A bill that calls for replacing the controversial ISTEP exam program could mean Indiana students will continue to take the same test for the next two years, even if the state calls it by a different name. Rep. Robert Behning, the chairman of the House Education Committee, is the sponsor of HB 1003, that would replace the ISTEP exam with something called ILEARN.
