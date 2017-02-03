Indy's Neighborhood of the Month: Ran...

Indy's Neighborhood of the Month: Ransom Place

Ransom Place is the oldest African-American neighborhood in Indianapolis, according to the city, making it an ideal choice to celebrate during Black History Month. The neighborhood is adjacent to the Madame Walker Theatre and IUPUI, directly northwest of Monument Circle.

