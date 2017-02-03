Indy Humane: Don't just dump off pets

INDIANAPOLIS - Indy Humane is issuing a plea to pet owners who no longer want or can care for their pets: please don't dump them on the side of the road, in a field or anywhere else - even at an animal shelter. Indy Humane has had six animals dumped outside two facilities since December 30, according to spokesperson Kirsent Vantwoud.

