Indy Humane: Don't just dump off pets
INDIANAPOLIS - Indy Humane is issuing a plea to pet owners who no longer want or can care for their pets: please don't dump them on the side of the road, in a field or anywhere else - even at an animal shelter. Indy Humane has had six animals dumped outside two facilities since December 30, according to spokesperson Kirsent Vantwoud.
