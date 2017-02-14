Indianapolis ranked last out of 50 "m...

Indianapolis ranked last out of 50 "most romantic cities"

INDIANAPOLIS - A new survey by Lavu , a company that makes the software some companies use on their iPads to check you out at restaurants and stores, has ranked Indianapolis last out of 50 cities on its "romantic index." Among the 50 ranked, Naples, Florida was the highest at $74 per average dinner outing.

Orriron

Indianapolis, IN

#1 11 hrs ago
No surprise there. The men are either broke or cheap and then wonder why they get friend zoned.

Delete Valentines Day

United States

#2 1 hr ago
Real shocker!
