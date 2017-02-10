Indianapolis police searching for abducted 5-month-old believed to be headed to Louisville
Police say the child is in state custody and was taken by his non-custodial mother, 37-year-old Regina Williams. Police say they believe Regina Williams, who has an open warrant for child neglect, has fled the Indianapolis area and is headed to Louisville.
