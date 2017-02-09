Indianapolis man sentenced to 65 years in childa s death
An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to prison for his role in the 2015 death of his girlfriend's toddler. Diquan Williams learned his punishment Wednesday after earlier pleading guilty murder and neglect in the October 2015 death of 2-year-old Cameron Parks.
