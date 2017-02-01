Indianapolis Man Arrested After Pursu...

Indianapolis Man Arrested After Pursuit With Lawrence County Police

WBIW-AM Bedford

Lawrence County Police arrested 59-year-old Timothy Strickland on a warrant out of Marion County for failing to register as a sex offender and local charges of resisting arrest by fleeing in a vehicle and reckless driving. According to Chief Deputy Aaron Shoults, an officer attempted to stop the vehicle Stickland was driving on State Road 37, south of 16th Street, around 8:55 p.m. knowing Strickland was wanted on a warrant out of Marion County.

