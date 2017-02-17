Indianapolis man arrested after police chase in Shelby County
Indiana State Police officials say 30-year-old Logan Edwards IV was clocked for speeding by a Trooper on I-74 west of Shelbyville around 4 p.m. Officers say they pursued Edwards into Shelbyville where he crashed on Harrison Street on the north side of the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My Prtesident My President
|17 min
|TrumpedSnowflakes
|1
|Lock Her Up
|1 hr
|nnono
|10
|Are you a tailgater?
|4 hr
|yes
|5
|Adults making a big deal out of their birthday
|5 hr
|Ok n curvy
|7
|The Reichstag Fire
|5 hr
|Hmm
|4
|Trump vacations cost taxpayers $11M in a month-...
|Sun
|yes
|2
|Greenwoon pain management
|Fri
|yes
|4
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC