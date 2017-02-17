Indianapolis man arrested after polic...

Indianapolis man arrested after police chase in Shelby County

9 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Indiana State Police officials say 30-year-old Logan Edwards IV was clocked for speeding by a Trooper on I-74 west of Shelbyville around 4 p.m. Officers say they pursued Edwards into Shelbyville where he crashed on Harrison Street on the north side of the city.

