Indianapolis engineers build app for church donations
A company that's rolled out a mobile application to make it easier to donate money to churches is growing quickly. The Indianapolis Star reports that 37-year-old Walle Mafolasire came up with the idea for the Givelify app after attending a Sunday church service a few years ago.
