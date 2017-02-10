Indianapolis engineers build app for ...

Indianapolis engineers build app for church donations

8 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

A company that's rolled out a mobile application to make it easier to donate money to churches is growing quickly. The Indianapolis Star reports that 37-year-old Walle Mafolasire came up with the idea for the Givelify app after attending a Sunday church service a few years ago.

