Indianapolis council leader disappoin...

Indianapolis council leader disappointed with Mayor's response to racial remark controversy

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

City-County Council minority leader Michael McQuillen says he's not happy with how the mayor responded to the controversy involving a deputy mayor. Dr. David Hampton made racially offensive comments on a Facebook page this week following the President's meeting with black leaders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hoosier Muslims worried about the future; non-M... 27 min cpeter1313 43
Judge in Seattle halts Trump's immigration orde... 3 hr Sanity at Last 1
Strike to Protest Trump on February 17 3 hr Haha 8
Lady Gaga plays coy on making Super Bowl halfti... 3 hr The Real Donald T... 4
Donald Trump not in Situation Room for botched ... 4 hr Where Was Trump 1
U.S. Military Posted a 10-yr-old Video to show ... 4 hr Where Was Trump 1
Trump Says He Cut Wall Street Reform Because Hi... 4 hr Rejoice 1
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,009 • Total comments across all topics: 278,537,848

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC