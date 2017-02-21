Indianapolis billboard pleads for information in Delphi girls' murders
The electronic billboard on E. Fall Creek Parkway North Drive, near the Indiana State Fairgrounds, now shows the pictures of Libby German and Abby Williams, along with the man police say is a suspect in their murders. The billboard, which includes an FBI logo, also has the phone number for the tip line police have set up to gather information about the case.
