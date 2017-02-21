Indianapolis airport considers updating 9-year-old terminal
The Indianapolis International Airport is in the planning stages of an effort to update its passenger terminal and campus. The Indianapolis Business Journal reports that the Indianapolis Airport Authority's board members got their first look recently at what those updates might include.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is more school prayer answer to social ills?
|4 hr
|Bob
|19
|IMPD officer arrested on drunken-driving charge (Jan '08)
|9 hr
|First Amendment01
|204
|How soon will Mike Pence seek a 25th Amendment ...
|12 hr
|Go Mike Go
|7
|update on the murder of almarcus barker in 08 (Jan '15)
|13 hr
|Mama
|3
|Bored
|Sat
|yes
|3
|Stephanie Rich
|Sat
|yes
|4
|thank you fedex
|Sat
|Thank You
|37
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC