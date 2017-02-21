Indianapolis airport considers updati...

Indianapolis airport considers updating 9-year-old terminal

The Indianapolis International Airport is in the planning stages of an effort to update its passenger terminal and campus. The Indianapolis Business Journal reports that the Indianapolis Airport Authority's board members got their first look recently at what those updates might include.

