Indiana veteran of Korean War receives honor 62 years later

Adjutant General Major General Courtney P. Carr presented the medal to 87-year-old Marion M. "Bud" Mason on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 - more than 62 years after he retired INDIANAPOLIS - An Indiana veteran of the Korean War has received an honor for his serve more than six decades after his service. The Indiana National Guard says that Adjutant General Major General Courtney P. Carr presented the Republican of Korea's Ambassador of Peace medal to 87-year-old Marion M. "Bud" Mason on Friday.

