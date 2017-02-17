Indiana man charged in deadly Connecticut crash

Connecticut State Police have charged an Indiana man with manslaughter in connection with a chain-reaction crash that killed a 19-year-old woman. Police say 31-year-old Jasvir Singh, of Indianapolis, also faces charges of giving a false statement, following too closely and using an electronic device while driving stemming from the five-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 in Waterbury in January 2016 that claimed the life of Casey Lynne Giannone.

