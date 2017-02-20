Indiana lawmakers debated a school prayer bill Monday, Feb. 20, 2017.
From state testing to pre-kindergarten, education is a focal point of the 20-17 Indiana session. On Monday, it continued with a religious discussion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are you a tailgater?
|4 hr
|Hmm
|6
|Ivanka Trump Calls for Tolerance After Threats ...
|8 hr
|Dementia is bad f...
|1
|Action on jail, schools, casino, city budget, R...
|13 hr
|Jack
|4
|Is more school prayer answer to social ills?
|14 hr
|Maltamon
|1
|The Reichstag Fire
|16 hr
|Dementia is bad f...
|8
|My Prtesident My President
|20 hr
|Dementia is Bad f...
|2
|Lock Her Up
|20 hr
|Lock Him Up
|12
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC