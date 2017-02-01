Indiana House backs new rules on needle-exchange programs
The Indiana House has approved giving counties and cities the authority to create needle-exchange programs aimed at curbing the spread diseases among intravenous drug users. House members voted 72-26 Tuesday to endorse a bill that lifts the current requirement that counties obtain approval from the state health commissioner for such programs.
