IMPD investigating body found in dumpster on the far east side

INDIANAPOLIS - Indianapolis Metropolitan Police homicide detectives have been called to the 3600 block of Wingate Court near 38th and Mitthoeffer Road for the report of a body found in a dumpster around Saturday afternoon.

