IMPD investigating body found in dumpster on the far east side
INDIANAPOLIS - Indianapolis Metropolitan Police homicide detectives have been called to the 3600 block of Wingate Court near 38th and Mitthoeffer Road for the report of a body found in a dumpster around Saturday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greenwoon pain management
|17 hr
|yes
|4
|Adults making a big deal out of their birthday
|20 hr
|yes!
|5
|One Million People Demand Trump's Tax Return, S...
|23 hr
|Release the Returns
|1
|Lock Her Up
|Fri
|Lock Her Up
|9
|Alec Baldwin to host SNL tonight -- but will Ro...
|Fri
|whome
|8
|Brittany Kay Henry
|Fri
|Do it
|2
|The Reichstag Fire
|Fri
|motives
|2
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC