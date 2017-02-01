IMPD detectives arrest smash-and-grab...

IMPD detectives arrest smash-and-grab suspects

INDIANAPOLIS - Metro Police detectives caught and arrested two men suspected in a number of vehicle break-ins Wednesday night. According to IMPD, detectives were staked out in 100 block of South College Avenue around 8;00 p.m. when they spotted a vehicle suspected of break-ins in the area driving through multiple parking lots.

