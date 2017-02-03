IFD honors lives lost 25 years ago at Athletic Club fire
Indianapolis Fire Department Corporal Woody Gelenius and Private John Lorenzano died while battling the blaze in 1992. Indianapolis Fire Chief Ernest Malone spoke at the afternoon ceremony.
