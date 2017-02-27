IFD fights fire at refinery plant on near south side of downtown
INDIANAPOLIS - Indianapolis Fire Department firefighters are on the scene of a building fire at Ingredion in the 1500 block of South White River Parkway Tuesday morning. Fire units were dispatched just after 3 a.m. to the scene after workers reported a possible fire in their equipment.
Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
