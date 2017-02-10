There are on the WTHR-TV Indianapolis story from 11 hrs ago, titled How to cook for your special somebody on Valentine's Day even if you can't really cook. In it, WTHR-TV Indianapolis reports that:

INDIANAPOLIS - It's the day before Valentine's Day, also known as the official day when men across Central Indiana search for a last minute gift for their girlfriend or wife. Here's a fresh idea, guys: How about this Valentine's Day, you cook a delicious meal for your significant other! I visited the food specialists at "Cluster Truck" who showed me how to cook two prepare 2 of those meals.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.