There are 2 comments on the WTHR-TV Indianapolis story from 11 hrs ago, titled How to cook for your special somebody on Valentine's Day even if you can't really cook. In it, WTHR-TV Indianapolis reports that:

INDIANAPOLIS - It's the day before Valentine's Day, also known as the official day when men across Central Indiana search for a last minute gift for their girlfriend or wife. Here's a fresh idea, guys: How about this Valentine's Day, you cook a delicious meal for your significant other! I visited the food specialists at "Cluster Truck" who showed me how to cook two prepare 2 of those meals.

Orr

Indianapolis, IN

#1 7 hrs ago
Or don't be a cheapskate and take them out to dinner.
nnono

Fortville, IN

#2 4 hrs ago
I purchased a pretty cake and it was chocolate but the dog ate it........
