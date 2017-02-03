Holcomb talks budget for pre-K program

INDIANAPOLIS Indiana may be sitting on a decent-sized cash reserve, but it also came in more than $300 million short, according to recent receipts. How will this impact Indiana's spending and budgeting when it comes to expanding programs like the state's pre-K program? During an exclusive interview with Call 6 Investigates' Rafael Sanchez, Gov. Eric Holcomb said his current budget proposal does not put the state's pre-K program in jeopardy.

