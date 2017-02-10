Hogsett vows to immigrants that Indy ...

Hogsett vows to immigrants that Indy welcomes all

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS - Hundreds packed St. Philip Neri School near downtown Sunday afternoon, coming together against immigration policies they don't believe in. Many people today said that they're afraid.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How to cook for your special somebody on Valent... 1 hr Orr 1
Alec Baldwin to host SNL tonight -- but will Ro... 3 hr 25or6to4 2
News Neighbors in custom homes put up a fight with P... (Jan '11) 11 hr Teila 96
thank you fedex Sat Thank You 35
Road rage Sat My 5 cents 1
Lock Her Up Fri Lock Her Up 1
Atlanta Indiana liberal Feb 10 nnono 5
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,723 • Total comments across all topics: 278,820,479

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC