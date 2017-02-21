Hazing reports, alcohol poisoning plague Lehigh University frats

The tradition of students pledging for fraternities appears to have spiraled out of control at several frat houses on Lehigh University's campus in Bethlehem . Four Lehigh University Greek organizations have been named in alleged conduct violations including hazing, lying to administrators and, in one case, allowing a partygoer to become so drunk that he needed to be hospitalized for severe alcohol poisoning.

