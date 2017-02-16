Gov. Holcomb, first lady dedicate new...

Gov. Holcomb, first lady dedicate new Indiana target range

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and first lady Janet Holcomb have dedicated Indiana's newest target shooting range in western Indiana. The first lady, who's a certified firearms instructor, took the ceremonial first shot Thursday at the range at the Deer Creek Fish & Wildlife Area near Putnamville, about 40 miles west of Indianapolis.

