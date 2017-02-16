Gov. Holcomb, first lady dedicate new Indiana target range
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and first lady Janet Holcomb have dedicated Indiana's newest target shooting range in western Indiana. The first lady, who's a certified firearms instructor, took the ceremonial first shot Thursday at the range at the Deer Creek Fish & Wildlife Area near Putnamville, about 40 miles west of Indianapolis.
