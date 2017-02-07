Fresh off acquittal, John Means back in custody
Four days after being released from jail following his acquittal in a double murder, John H. Means was back behind bars Monday this time arrested with four others on drug charges. Officers from IMPD and the Marion County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant Monday evening around 8:30 p.m. at a home on the 500 block of North Gray Street just east of the intersection of Rural and Michigan streets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheIndyChannel.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Please help
|4 hr
|Helpless
|1
|Donald Trump will probably be the most ridicule...
|8 hr
|L O L
|10
|Already Tired Of Being President, Trump Taking ...
|8 hr
|Well Duh
|12
|Trump Sounds Very Annoyed That Everyone Knows B...
|8 hr
|Say What
|1
|Spencer man pleads guilty in abduction slaying ...
|11 hr
|Sad Sack
|6
|Thank You Coca-Cola
|22 hr
|USFL Fan
|8
|Judge in Seattle halts Trump's immigration orde...
|22 hr
|CrayCrayOnVayCay
|12
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC