Fresh off acquittal, John Means back in custody

Four days after being released from jail following his acquittal in a double murder, John H. Means was back behind bars Monday this time arrested with four others on drug charges. Officers from IMPD and the Marion County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant Monday evening around 8:30 p.m. at a home on the 500 block of North Gray Street just east of the intersection of Rural and Michigan streets.

